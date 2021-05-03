Hudson Gardens' summer concerts canceled for a 2nd time

Hudson Gardens said its summer concerts are not financially viable without tickets being sold near capacity.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Hudson Gardens' summer concert series has been canceled for a second-straight year.

The Hudson Gardens & Event Center said Thursday that it was canceling the 2021 summer concert series "because of the strong likelihood of ongoing capacity restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

"On a positive note, we are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel for our entertainment industry," said the non-profit organization in a statement. "The vaccine rollout is a huge reason for optimism. However, it is almost certain that social distancing protocols will remain in place throughout the summer. These protocols protect the health and safety of our communities; however, they are unsustainable for our concert series, which is known for large crowds drawn to see internationally-famous performers."



> Above video: Encouraging signs for live music's Colorado return.

The summer concert series had been presented annually at Littleton's Hudson Gardens since 1999 until its cancelation in 2020.

"We understand that a lot can change before the summer," said Hudson Gardens. "However, shows on the scale of our summer concert series require many months of planning and hefty deposits well before the events themselves. We need to inform the talent as well as our lighting, sound, and staging partners as soon as possible."

For information about events at Hudson Gardens, visit hudsongardens.org.

