In the era of COVID-19, the skies can be a lonely place to work

Denver-based United Airlines flight attendant Nicholas Engen takes us inside the eerily quiet world of air travel.

DENVER — When Nicholas Engen woke up at 8 a.m. on Thursday, he reached for the note he’d left on the nightstand hours before. Like he does most evenings, he’d scribbled himself a message before drifting off. The nightly missives help remind the 24-year-old, a Denver-based United Airlines flight attendant, where he is. Charleston, this one read.

The novel coronavirus had arrived in Charleston, South Carolina, too. By April 16, 385 cases and three deaths had been reported. On the same day in Denver, the counts were 1,549 and 63, respectively.

There was no one in line at Charleston International Airport security when Engen wheeled his luggage through at 9:05. When UA 4886 took off for Washington, D.C., at 10:12—three minutes early—only 12 passengers were aboard

“Just another norm of being a flight attendant right now during corona,” Engen said.

Before coronavirus, more than 400 United flights departed DIA daily; but only about 150 per day are currently scheduled for May. And lately, Engen rarely sees more than 50 passengers on a flight. Most aren’t traveling for fun, and—despite Engen’s mask, gloves, and omnipresent Lysol wipes—few of them want much in the way of drinks or snacks.

UA 4886 landed at Dulles International Airport at 11:34 (12 minutes ahead of schedule). Engen’s trip to Denver wouldn’t depart for almost another five hours—a “long sit,” as it’s called in the biz, and there are a lot more of them lately. So he headed off to another hotel. Another note. Another sleep. In the era of COVID-19, even when you’re in the nation’s capital, there’s little else to do.

On Engen’s next leg—UA 322 from Dulles to DIA—a plane that can hold 166 carried only about 50. It landed in Denver 10 minutes early, at 6:15 p.m. Rush hour. Normally, from the air, Engen would see I-70 and I-25 choked with cars. But that day, the roads, like his flights, were empty. “Before corona, as flight attendants, we really loved having empty flights; it was the break you needed sometimes,” Engen said. His voice softened. “Now we just want everybody back. We want the craziness. We want it all back.”