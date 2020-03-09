Here is the official state guidance for indoor visits at nursing homes

Visitors must take a COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the visit and have a negative result. In addition, nursing homes must be in counties with low virus activity.

DENVER — Nearly six months after COVID-19 was first confirmed in the state, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has released its guidance for indoor visits at nursing homes and other residential care facilities.

Indoor visits have been allowed in recent months, but typically only under end-of-life situations. Outdoor visits have also been allowed, but some families have said this is not enough.

The new CDPHE guidance also allows for visits from service providers such as beauticians, barbers, podiatrists, dentists and therapists, according to a news release distributed on Thursday.

Visitors must have had a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the visit, be 18 and older, schedule appointments in advance, wear masks and not have any symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

For facilities to allow indoor visitation in the first place, CDPHE said they must meet the following criteria:

They must be in a county that has less than or equal to an average of 25 new, active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days, or be in an area in the Protect Our Neighbors phase.

In counties with 26 to 175 new, active cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, visitors must prove they’ve had a negative COVID-19 test in the 48 hours before their visit.

Visits are not allowed indoors at facilities in counties with more than 175 new, active cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days.

The CDPHE said other criteria for indoor visits includes testing, outbreaks, personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies and staff at a given facility.