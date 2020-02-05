Inmate at Sterling Correctional Facility dies after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

The 86-year-old inmate was housed on the east side of the facility, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.

STERLING, Colo. — An inmate at the Sterling Correctional Facility has died after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, according to a release from the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC).

DOC said the 86-year-old man died Friday at the Sterling Regional Medical Center. He had been taken there Monday and was tested for COVID-19.

The inmate, whose name has not been released, had been housed on the east side of the prison, DOC said. That part of the prison has seen an outbreak of COVID-19.

A spokesperson for DOC declined to say whether the inmate tested positive for the virus. The cause of his death will come from the coroner's office, DOC said.

If it's confirmed that the inmate died of COVID-19, it would be the first such death at that facility.

The release said the unit the inmate lived in has been quarantined and inmates will continue to be monitored.

DOC said the prison has been on Phase III modified operations since April 14. That means inmates remain in their cells outside of using the restrooms or showering. All meals and medications are delivered to inmates in their living units. The inmates have access to their normal personal property during the quarantine period, as well as access to mail.

The prison has continued to undergo extensive cleaning multiple times a day and staff and inmates are required to wear face coverings in the facility at all times, the release said. All of the inmates on the east side of the facility are having temperature checks twice a day as an additional screening measure, according to the release.