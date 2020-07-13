Inside the professional COVID-19 sanitization of a coworking space and hair salon

Many Colorado companies are taking no chances when it comes to their employees' safety.

DENVER — As businesses begin opening in the Denver area and a pandemic rages on in the Sun Belt, some companies are taking no chances when it comes to their employees' safety.

In addition to the slew of changes like temperature checks, plexiglass dividers, redesigned conference rooms and extreme social distancing, many businesses are looking at professional sanitizing services.

Right in the heart of the 16th Street Mall at Tremont Place, and just above a 7-Eleven, sits a joint coworking office space and salon called, respectively, The Hive on 16th and Urban Luxury Salons. Both businesses are owned by Lindsay Keiffer.

"We officially reopened on May 11 after being closed for about seven weeks," Keiffer told Denver Business Journal during a recent video shoot of the sanitization process in action. "Our state and local governments — the regulatory agencies — have gone to great lengths to give us the tools that we need to move forward in a safe way. So we thought, 'What else can we do to make sure we're doing everything we can?'"

