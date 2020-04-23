Issue that caused delays in unemployment benefits fixed, CLDE says

A $109 million transfer to Coloradans who received unemployment and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance led to delays in benefits.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) held its weekly conference call with the media Thursday to discuss the state’s efforts to implement a new system for processing claims for independent contractors, as well as the apparent delays some people are having in receiving benefits.

Over the past four weeks, 279,199 unemployment claims have been filed, according to the CDLE. More than 50,000 independent and contractors began filing claims on Monday – the first day they could do so under the federal CARES Act.

Here’s a look at some of the answers to the most frequently asked questions during Thursday’s call.

Why have there been delays in benefit requests?

CDLE Deputy Executive Director Cher Haavind acknowledged that yes, the CDLE has had a “few issues.”

Between Sunday and Tuesday, Haavind said 95,000 people requested benefit payments. Those who requested payment Tuesday received an email saying to expect money within 72 hours.

This didn’t happen, Haavind said, because an “unprecedented” transfer of money to banks overwhelmed the system. But, she said people who requested payment Sunday should start seeing the money on Thursday or Friday.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, CDLE said benefits were once again being deposited into accounts.

She said the system was overloaded because people were getting both their regular unemployment plus the extra $600 per week under the CARES Act. The ensuing $109 million in a single file transfer to the bank was the department’s largest ever.

Haavind said they would continue to provide updates through email on their website but she said they believe the issues that caused the delays have been adressed.

What do you have to do to receive the additional $600 per week in unemployment benefits people are entitled to under the CARES Act?

Haavind said claimants do not need take any additional action to receive this benefit.

She said more than $200 million in benefits is going out for these claims this week.

“Again, there is no action needed for the claimant, this is added to their regular claim amount and is retroactive to March 29,” Haavind said.

What is the quickest way to receive unemployment benefits?

Haavind recommended that people use direct deposit instead of request a debit card. The latter option is the default for people applying for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and she recommends logging back in and choosing direct deposit.

What’s with the Experion credit check on the unemployment application?

Haavind said this is to protect against fraud, and not an actual credit check. She told claimants to agree to the check, and that if they don’t, it will slow down the process.

She also recommended providing an email address rather than another means for communication, saying that it’s easier to communicate electronically.

If your employer reopens but you don’t feel safe returning to work, can you still get unemployment?

Haavind said the CDLE is working on guidance around this, and acknowledges the department has gotten numerous questions about how this should be handled.

“There are some provisions within the state’s unemployment insurance about health or safety issues within the workplace and reasons for separation,” Haavind said. “We’re working on guidance.”

She said people who receive job offers but choose to stay on unemployment should be aware some of the previous rules apply.

“We’re working on educating our claimant community who don’t understand the consequences of that,” she said.

Should you apply for unemployment if you have a one-week furlough?

Haavind said yes, even if you just have a one week furlough, you can and should apply for unemployment.

More questions?

The state has recaps of two virtual town halls at this link.