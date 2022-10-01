State health officials to provide update on COVID-19

Officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will provide an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DENVER — Health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The state's COVID-19 incident commander, Scott Bookman, will be joined by State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and COVID-19 Marketing Specialist Joe Hollmann at the briefing.

9NEWS will livestream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

As of Jan. 11, 72.6% of Colorado's population had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 65.4% was fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Statewide, there were 1,488 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and there had been an average of 13,083 new cases of the virus per day over the past seven days.

Hospitalizations are a key metric for health officials because they indicate whether the health-care system is being overwhelmed by the virus. Since vaccines have become widely available, doctors have said the vast majority of new COVID-19 hospitalizations are people who have not received a vaccination shot.

