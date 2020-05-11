Polis to provide Thursday update on Colorado's response to COVID-19

Colorado's governor will be joined by State of Colorado Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy at the 12:30 p.m. briefing.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will provide an update Thursday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and new modeling.

Polis will be joined by State of Colorado Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy at the 12:30 p.m. briefing.

9NEWS will live stream the news briefing in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) provided an update Wednesday, Nov. 4 on COVID-19 as the state's positivity levels and hospitalization rates continue to be a concern.

Colorado’s positivity rate has more than doubled in recent weeks and continues to increase day-over-day, CDPHE said. The state has also routinely seen more than 2,000 new cases per day, the most since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

There are 847 patients currently hospitalized in Colorado as of Wednesday, Nov. 4, and the seven-day, moving average positivity rate increased to 9.31%, according to the latest data from CDPHE.

Positivity is an important indicator of the status of COVID-19 in the state. The World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2020 recommended that the positivity rate be at or below 5% to contain the virus.

According to the latest outbreak data from CDPHE, released Wednesday, Nov. 4, there are 587 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado that have happened everywhere from schools to offices to child care centers to a group bunco night.

Two cases of the novel coronavirus constitute an outbreak, and the numbers are cumulative, meaning if an entity has a certain number of cases, that doesn't mean all those people were sick at once.

