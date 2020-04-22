DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will hold his first news conference since he revealed Colorado’s “safer-at-home” model, which will allow some businesses to reopen as soon as next week.

The governor is slated to speak at 1:30 p.m. 9NEWS will air it on TV and stream it on 9NEWS.com (the video player will be attached to this article), the 9NEWS app and via our YouTube Channel.

Colorado’s stay-at-home order will expire on April 27. On Monday, Polis revealed a plan that will maintain 60% to 65% social distancing while allowing some businesses to reopen with strict precautions in place. This includes places like hair salons and tattoo parlors.

Polis said many retail stores will open on May 1, and will look like critical retailers today, with spacing that adheres to the 6-foot rule, one-way aisles, decals on the floor and employees wearing face masks.

Under the safer-at-home model, the general public is:

Encouraged to stay at home unless necessary.

Strongly advised to wear face coverings when out.

No gatherings over 10 people.

Sick people may not go to work.

Avoid unnecessary travel.

Vulnerable populations, including seniors and people with underlying health conditions, should continue to stay at home and avoid going out in public.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has previously said a full reopening of the state can’t happen without widespread testing, contact tracing and potentially temperature checks.

Vice President Mike Pence had a call with the nation’s governors early this week to discuss how the federal government can help states increase their testing capacity.

Colorado has exceeded 10,000 cases of COVID-19 and as of this writing, 486 people have died since the virus was first confirmed in early March.

