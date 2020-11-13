Polis to provide Friday update on Colorado's COVID-19 response

9NEWS will livestream the 12:30 p.m. press conference on the 9NEWS app, streaming platforms, YouTube and the video player above.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will provide an update Friday on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polis is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. Friday from the Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

Colorado officials presented a grim picture of the state's COVID-19 situation at a media briefing Thursday afternoon, but also pointed to a light at the end of the tunnel.

Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), said cases of COVID-19 have increased at an exponential rate over the last month.

France said he's hopeful that recent mitigation measures, such as limiting gathering sizes and counties moving to more restrictive levels on the state's COVID-19 dial, will be reflected in virus statistics soon. He said the rate of increase in cases and hospitalizations could slow as soon as next week, then move to a plateau.

France reiterated that Coloradans must limit their interactions to people in their own households, maintain six feet of distance from others and wear masks.

There are 1,183 patients currently hospitalized in Colorado as of Thursday, Nov. 12, and the seven-day, moving average positivity rate increased to 11.68%, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Positivity is an important indicator of the status of COVID-19 in the state. The World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2020 recommended that the positivity rate be at or below 5% to contain the virus.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.