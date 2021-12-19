Rep. Crow tests positive for COVID-19

The congressman said he had recently returned from an official trip to Ukraine.

WASHINGTON — Rep. Jason Crow (D) has tested positive for COVID-19 after an overseas trip, the Colorado congressman announced Sunday.

Crow had just returned from an official congressional delegation visit to Ukraine when he tested positive with a breakthrough case, he said in a statement.

Crow said he is fully vaccinated and had received his booster shot, and that he was only experiencing mild symptoms. He is now quarantining at home.

"Everyone eligible should get vaccinated and boosted to help prevent major illness and protect the wider community," he said. "I’ll continue to push for affordable access to rapid, reliable testing for all Americans.”

Crow is currently in his second term representing Colorado's 6th Congressional District, which encompasses Aurora and parts of Adams and Douglas counties.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.