Coronavirus

Rep. Crow tests positive for COVID-19

The congressman said he had recently returned from an official trip to Ukraine.

WASHINGTON — Rep. Jason Crow (D) has tested positive for COVID-19 after an overseas trip, the Colorado congressman announced Sunday.

Crow had just returned from an official congressional delegation visit to Ukraine when he tested positive with a breakthrough case, he said in a statement.

Crow said he is fully vaccinated and had received his booster shot, and that he was only experiencing mild symptoms. He is now quarantining at home. 

"Everyone eligible should get vaccinated and boosted to help prevent major illness and protect the wider community," he said. "I’ll continue to push for affordable access to rapid, reliable testing for all Americans.”

Crow is currently in his second term representing Colorado's 6th Congressional District, which encompasses Aurora and parts of Adams and Douglas counties.

