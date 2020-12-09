JBS cited for failing to protect employees during COVID-19, OSHA recommends $15,615 fine

Six JBS employees have died of the novel coronavirus and at least 290 have contracted the virus since the pandemic began in March.

GREELEY, Colo. — The JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley has been cited for “failing to protect employees from exposure to the coronavirus,” according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor.

As of this writing, JBS has been the deadliest workplace in Colorado since the pandemic began in March. According to the outbreak data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, six employees there have died of COVID-19 and at least 290 have contracted the virus.

Because of this, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has proposed JBS received $15,615 in penalties. The release from the labor department says this is the maximum allowed by law.

In the release, OSHA said the company also failed to provide injury and illness logs in a "timely manner" following a May 2020 inspection.

“Employers need to take appropriate actions to protect their workers from the coronavirus,” said OSHA Denver Area Director Amanda Kupper in a news release. “OSHA has meatpacking industry guidance and other resources to assist in worker protection.”

The JBS plant closed in April as cases began to skyrocket, but it reopened a few weeks later. UFCW Local 7, the union that represents JBS’ workers, has expressed concerns that not enough safety measures were in place amid the pandemic.