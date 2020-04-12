JBS Greeley sent home at-risk meat workers with pay amid Weld County virus surge

Earlier in the pandemic six workers died after becoming infected with the virus.

GREELEY, Colo. — JBS USA has removed 202 at-risk workers from its Greeley plant to push back against a COVID-19 outbreak, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The company has been under pressure for months after six of its infected workers died last spring.

JBS sent home workers considered vulnerable because of their age and other health factors, according to the company. The sidelined workers are receiving full pay and benefits.

Their return depends on a decline in infection rates in Weld County, which has logged 3,929 new cases from Nov. 19 to Wednesday with 208 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.