Jefferson County government moving to 4-day business week

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — As part of an effort to cut costs, many of Jefferson County’s government offices will transition to a four-day business week.

“In these challenging times, we are looking at operations across all county departments for cost savings, greater efficiencies and reductions to achieve a balanced budget in 2021,” County Manager Don Davis said in a news release. “We believe there will be a decrease in costs along with an increase in productivity through a four-day business week and are optimistic this change will yield positive results.”

This will begin the week of June 1, according to a news release from the county, and the first closure day will be on Friday, June 5. This also marks the first week the offices will have been open for in-person services since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Colorado in March.

Most employees will move from five eight-hour days to four 10-hour days.

The change won’t impact every branch of Jefferson County’s government. The sheriff’s office, courts, district attorney’s office and coroner will not change how they operate.

The Jefferson County Public Library will also continue its normal hours of operations.

To check the hours of specific divisions of the government, check Jeffco’s website: jeffco.us/221

The COVID-19 pandemic has left virtually every city and county in Colorado bracing for budget shortfalls after stay-at-home orders grounded local economies to a halt.

Denver is furloughing its employees, and counties like Boulder and Broomfield laid off dozens of workers.