Jefferson County COVID-19 testing sites to close Monday and Wednesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — COVID-19 testing sites in Jefferson County will close Monday, Jan. 18 and Wednesday, Jan. 20, Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) said on Twitter Saturday.

Monday's closure will be in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Wednesday's closure is out of "an abundance of caution", JCPH said.

JCPH said they have not received any threats toward the sites, but are being cautious because large numbers of people gather at them. The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden will be held that day, and the FBI has warned law enforcement across the country of possible armed protests at state capitols.

The latest information is available on JCPH's website. The state urges people to follow safety protocols and seek testing if they are exposed to someone who tested positive.

Those looking for community testing sites near them can search on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment or use the embedded map below to find a location for COVID-19 testing.

People who are experiencing any of the symptoms below should always get tested immediately:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If someone is tested because of known symptoms or possible exposure, they should stay in isolation or quarantine while waiting for results.

Colorado requires masks in public for those over 11 years old and social distancing of at least six feet, and urges frequent handwashing.

