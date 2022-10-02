Jeffco to end mask mandate early

The mandate is now set to end at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Board of Health voted in a special meeting Thursday to end that county's mask mandate six days earlier than planned.

The board voted to rescind the order requiring masks in all public, indoor settings, effective at 11:59 p.m. Friday, according to a release from Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH).

It had been set to expire at 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 18.

Any state or federal mask requirements will remain in place in Jefferson County, the release said.

Jeffco Public Schools told staff and families in an email Thursday that the change applies to schools and child care settings, but said masks will still be required on district buses in accordance with federal mandates.

WATCH ABOVE: Colorado health leaders give update as hospitalizations drop below 1,000

"Over the past two years, the district has aligned health and safety decisions in schools on guidance from local public health," the email said. "JCPH’s decision to allow the mask mandate to expire is due to rapidly improving COVID-19 conditions, vaccine availability, as well as a wide range of effective prevention measures available to our schools and community — including the availability of high-quality masks for those who choose to wear one, rapid testing, good ventilation, and having people stay home when they are sick."

The email said masks, while optional, are still highly encouraged in all district schools and buildings.

Counties across the metro area are ending their mask mandates as the pandemic picture improves. After peaking at nearly 30% in January, the seven-day positivity rate dropped below 10% Thursday.

Hospitalizations are also down. As of Thursday, there are 805 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Colorado hospitals. Hospitalizations surpassed 1,600 at the height of the omicron surge.

