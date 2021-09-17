JeffCo Public Health takes legal action after it says schools refused to comply with mask order

JeffCo Public Health is seeking a court order to force several schools to comply with an order requiring masks in schools.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) filed a civil lawsuit this week which seeks to force several schools to comply with its health order requiring masks indoors at schools and childcare facilities.

The suit, filed on Sept. 15, accuses Beth Eden Baptist School, Augustine Classical Academy, and Faith Christian Academy of violating the health order. JCPH is seeking an injunction from the court that would force the schools to comply with the order and prevent them from denying inspectors entry to the schools.

As part of its argument for the injunction, JCPH argues that in August of this year, the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated individuals over the age of 12 was 17 times higher compared to vaccinated individuals. It notes that a vaccine has not been approved for anyone under age 12.

The health department also argued that about 28.6% of all confirmed Jefferson County outbreaks reported in the fall of 2020 were either in childcare or pre-K through grade 12 school settings.

Beth Eden Baptist School

In late August, JCPH says in the lawsuit, it received complaints that Beth Eden was not complying with the order and someone from there called and spoke with the school principal. During that Aug. 24 call, the lawsuit says, the principal indicated they were allowing parents to seek an exemption to mask-wearing without providing a basis for one and that some parents had opted for such exemptions.

Two days after that call, the lawsuit says, the principal sent a letter to parents of students informing them that the school is “out of step with the government mandate,” and explained why they were not willing to comply.

That letter also included an attachment which was a waiver and release that purported to release the school from legal responsibility for infection, the lawsuit says. The letter also explained that exemptions could be claimed "without providing a basis," the lawsuit says.

On Aug. 31, JCPH inspectors conducted a compliance inspection of Beth Eden and issued a notice of violation. The lawsuit said inspectors observed three classes of 30-40 students without masks, three teachers without masks, and three administrators without them.

The lawsuit says the school refused to allow inspectors inside the school for future "unscheduled" inspections.

9NEWS has reached out to all three schools, but has not yet heard back.

Augustine Classical Academy

On Aug. 31, JCPH received a copy of an email sent out by the Augustine Board of Directors that indicated the Board was aware of the health order, but stated that "only parents, on behalf of a child, can decide whether an exception or testing requirement applies to a child," the lawsuit says.

That email also said employees and staff could "decide for themselves" whether an exemption or testing requirement applies to them, according to the lawsuit.

The next day, inspectors attempted to visit the school but were denied entry, with an explanation that the school requires "scheduled appointments," the lawsuit says.

On Sept. 3, JCPH sent a letter to Augustine outlining their inspection authority, and on Sept. 7, JCPH, along with an inspector from the Colorado Office of Early Childhood (COEC), attempted to conduct another compliance inspection.

JCPH inspectors were told by an administrator to wait outside, the lawsuit says, but the COEC inspector did wait and went into the preschool, where 10 children were observed without masks. Only two children were wearing masks.

JCPH inspectors were eventually allowed inside, and they observed approximately 70 children wearing masks and 15 children without masks, the lawsuit says. Most of the children not wearing masks were in grades other than preschool.

Faith Christian Academy

The lawsuit alleges the school knew about the requirement as of Aug. 16, but the next day on Aug. 17, the superintendent sent an email communication to parents stating his intent to not to abide by it.

On Aug. 21, the lawsuit says, a second communication was sent to families stating they will not be following the required provisions of the health order. Several days later, the lawsuit says, a JCPH representative attempted to educate the school about the order to gain voluntary compliance.

On Aug. 26, the lawsuit says, the school was issued a notice of violation after an on-site inspection. The very next day, the lawsuit says, the superintendent sent another communication reiterating their stance to not comply with the order.

The school refused to allow inspectors in for follow-up inspection on Sept. 8, the lawsuit says.

Read the full lawsuit below:

JCPH provided the following statement about the decision to pursue legal action.

After extensive effort to provide education and support to ensure compliance with PHO 21-002, Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) has taken legal action against three schools (Faith Christian Academy, Augustine Classical Academy and Beth Eden Baptist School) to ensure compliance with the Order. Non-compliance places students, teachers, staff, and their families at increased risk of COVID-19 and also jeopardizes continued in-person learning.