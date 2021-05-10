Masks required inside JeffCo government buildings, vaccine mandate considered

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 9, masks will be required when indoors at all county or municipal government buildings.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Jefferson County may soon require all county and municipal government workers to get tested for COVID-19 weekly or submit proof of full vaccination in order to report to work in person.

The Jefferson County Board of Health directed Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) to prepare a draft Public Health Order regarding that requirement and it will be discussed at a meeting on Oct. 11.

The draft has been posted online for the public to view and public comments will be taken during that meeting. For information about how to join the meeting or provide written or verbal comments visit the Board of Health webpage.

The CDC recommends everyone wear a mask in indoor public settings in areas where COVID-19 community transmission is substantial or high. Jefferson County remains in the CDC’s high transmission category.

During a special Jefferson County Board of Health meeting on Oct. 7, the Jefferson County Board of Health voted to approve Public Health Order 21-004, which requires that all individuals ages 2 and older wear a mask in all indoor spaces at all county and municipal government buildings.

It takes effect on Oct. 9 and will remain in effect until Jefferson County has experienced at least 21 consecutive days in the CDC’s moderate or low transmission categories.

Individuals in a non-public, defined workspace within a county or municipal building in which 90% of the individuals present in that space have shown proof of full vaccination are exempt from the order. Additional exemptions to the mask requirement are outlined in Sections 3 and 4 in the order.