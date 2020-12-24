Jefferson County applies for 5 star variance

If CDPHE approves, it would allow for more people to be let inside businesses.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jefferson County announced it filed an application with the state for the five-star business variance program.

The county said its application and letters of support were submitted to the Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) on Dec. 23.

If CDPHE approves the application, it would allow increased capacity for local businesses.

JeffCo said if the variance is approved, the first phase of its certification program would be aimed at restaurants that do not have a drive-through option.

The certification program would allow businesses that comply with public health guidelines and safety precautions to operate with capacity restrictions one level above JeffCo's Red Level status on the state's COVID dial.

Currently indoor dining is prohibited in Jefferson County. If the variance application is approved and a restaurant attains certification, it would allow for indoor dining with an initial 25% seating capacity.

The county said if COVID case numbers continue to decline, more business sectors would be eligible to apply for certification.

JeffCo said it encourages businesses to "implement COVID safety measures beyond what is already required, and thus accelerate their increased capacity."

JeffCo said while they are awaiting approval from CDPHE, businesses need to submit a business interest form informing the county that their business would be willing and able to meet all of the criteria for the five-star certification program.

On Wednesday, CDPHE approved Douglas and Larimer counties' variance applications, making them the first counties along the Front Range to apply and be approved.