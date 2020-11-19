57 inmates, 13 staff test positive for COVID-19 at Jefferson County jail

Inmates who tested positive are isolated and are frequently monitored by medical staff, JCSO said. Most of them are not displaying symptoms.

GOLDEN, Colo. — A total of 57 inmates and 13 employees at the Jefferson County Detention Facility have tested positive recently for COVID-19.

According to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), a few inmates in general population modules recently began displaying symptoms and were immediately isolated.

JCSO said all of the inmates in the two affected modules have since been tested. Those who tested positive are isolated and are frequently monitored by medical staff. Most of them are not displaying symptoms. Those who tested negative have been moved to unaffected areas of the jail, according to JCSO.

“The health and safety of inmates and staff is our top priority, and we are disappointed to be experiencing a second outbreak of COVID-19 in our jail," Sheriff Jeff Shrader said. "We have taken numerous measures to stop this disease from affecting individuals in our custody, and we will continue to seek ways to prevent its spread.”

JCSO said COVID-19 testing is conducted almost daily in the jail, with results received in approximately seven to nine days. Anywhere from five to 50 results are pending per day.

The jail continues to follow federal, state and local guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility, JCSO said.