Spike in COVID cases forces JeffCo to Level Orange

The more restrictive Level Orange, formerly Level 3, goes into effect Monday, Nov. 9.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A growing increase of COVID-19 cases is forcing the state's hand to move Jefferson County back to Level Orange status.

Level Orange replaced Level 3 in the state's framework coding system. It represents Safer At Home - Higher Risk.

>Video above: State health officials give a briefing on the recent increase of COVID-19 cases.

Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) said the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) notified them that the more restrictive Level Orange will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9.

“We were hoping we could avoid these new restrictions, but unfortunately cases have continued to increase in Jeffco and across the state. At the same time, we recognize that this has been such a long event, and we are all experiencing different levels of exhaustion,” said Dr. Margaret Huffman, director of Community Health Services at JCPH. “It’s important to remember all the reasons we have been working so hard to keep ourselves, loved ones and community healthy. Whether it’s to be able to enjoy celebrations together sooner, to protect our healthcare workers who are coping with burnout or to help keep our schools and favorite businesses open, we have so many reasons to pull together to save lives.”

Despite JeffCo putting in mitigation plans COVID-19 cases, testing positivity rates and hospitalizations have continued to increase sharply the last couple of weeks, JCPH said.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 2,513 total cases in JeffCo, JCPH said. That works out to 431 cases per 100,000 residents.

Hospitalizations have increased more than 75% over the same two-week span, according to JCPH.