JeffCo issues new health guidelines to limit spread of COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) issued a near public health order enacting new guidelines to combat a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

JCPH said it will relinquish the county's variance and implement PHO 20-009 with the following guidelines:

Outdoor events are limited to no more than 75 people.

Indoor events are limited to no more than 25 people.

Events cannot have more than one room, designated activity or area.

Spectators are prohibited from all high school sporting events

Spectators are prohibited from all adult recreational and league sports.

10 p.m. last call for alcohol sales for restaurants, bars and breweries that sell food.

The health order will be in effect from 12:01 a.m. on Thursday through midnight on Nov. 29 unless the health order is extended, rescinded, superseded or amended.

JCPH said that there have been 1,815 cases of COVID-19 in the county between Oct. 14 and Oct. 28, which is the equivalent of 311.3 cases per 100,000 residents.

Over the same period, hospitalizations have increased by 80%, and Jefferson County's positive rate is 6.2%.

A positivity rate above 5% indicates that the virus is widespread in the community, and that there are likely more residents who have COVID-19 that have not been tested.