Patient treated at UCHealth for vaccine-related blood clot with alternative blood thinner

The patient received the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine elsewhere and was later admitted to the UCHealth emergency department.

On April 13, the day the CDC placed a pause on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, a patient was brought to UCHealth suffering from vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT), the hospital said.

The patient, a woman in her 40s, came to the emergency department 12 days after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, according to the hospital.

The CDC had warned that these blood clots, which could occur from a rare complication of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, should not be treated with the usual first-line drug, heparin, which could cause the clots to become worse, UCHealth said in a release.

The CDC did not specify which alternative should be used in these cases, UCHealth said. University of Colorado School of Medicine physicians worked quickly to recognize the condition and treat the patient with an alternative blood thinner, bivalirudin, the hospital said.

“Our experience shows us that these clot reactions are very rare, and they can be treated,” said R. Todd Clark, MD, MBA, lead co-author and assistant professor of emergency medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. “People can feel comfortable getting vaccinated with any of the authorized vaccines, including the J&J vaccine. Getting vaccinated is a critical step in combatting this pandemic so we can return to our normal lives.”

“The one-dose vaccination option will be convenient to provide to patients in our emergency departments who may have not yet received the vaccine due to various barriers," said Dr. Richard Zane, UCHealth chief innovation officer and professor and chair of emergency medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. "While the risk of developing blood clots is extremely rare, we know this condition can be treated safely. In the very unlikely event a patient develops VITT, they would be in good hands with a team of people who can treat it.”

This was the first known case of a patient with VITT treated with a heparin alternative, following the CDC guidance, according to the hospital.