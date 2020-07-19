Here are the free community-based COVID-19 testing sites in Denver this week

Denver has partnered with Denver Public Health and several community organizations to offer free COVID-19 testing directly in the community.

DENVER — Along with about a dozen COVID-19 testing sites in Denver, the city has partnered with Denver Public Health and several community organizations to offer free COVID-19 testing directly in the community. These "expanded community testing" sites are open on different days in various locations.

Video above: Data show Colorado coronavirus cases heading in the wrong direction

A document that shows your name is required. The testing sites open this week are:

Monday, July 20, 2020

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

1098 S Federal Blvd., (Mississippi & Federal)

Denver, CO 80219

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Re:Vision

3800 Morrison Road,

Denver, CO 80219



Friday, July 24, 2020

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Swansea Rec Center

2650 E 49th Ave.

Denver, CO 80216

Saturday, July 25, 2020

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Montbello High School

5000 Crown Blvd.

Denver, CO 80239

Thursday, July 30, 2020

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Servicios De La Raza

3131 W 14th Ave,

Denver, CO 80204

Additional locations and days for free, community-based COVID-19 testing are currently being determined. If your community organization is interested in hosting a free COVID-19 testing site in Denver, call Denver Public Health at 303-946-7471.

While the data gathered by Denver Public Health includes only known cases of COVID-19 confirmed by testing, the figures clearly show a disproportionate amount of inequities in death by race and ethnicity. Guided by this data, the Mayor’s Office of Social Equity and Innovation launched a Racial Equity Council, under the Social Safety Net Plan, as a hyper-focused strategy centered around bolstering access to testing through consistent outreach to communities most adversely impacted by COVID-19. The Racial Equity Council has helped to identify locations for Denver Public Health to improve access to testing in underserved communities.

The Racial Equity Council is comprised of organizations such as the Be Well Health and Wellness Initiative of the Foundation for Sustainable Urban Communities, Center for African American Health, Denver Indian Health and Family Services, Open Door Ministries, Center for Public Health Practice-Colorado School of Public Health, Make A Chess Move (MACM), Girls Inc., Street Fraternity and Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights (COLOR). The council provides guidance to enhance health care access and resources for communities of color disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 to promote health equity.