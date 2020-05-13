Think positive: Key data point in COVID-19 fight is headed down in Colorado

Months into the state's fight against the deadly virus, more tests have resulted in the rate of positive tests going down. That's a good thing.

DENVER — As Colorado’s testing numbers slowly creep up past the 3,000-per-day mark, the percentage of tests leading to a positive result is continuing to go down.

That’s a good thing.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) on Monday said 8.16% of all tests done in the previous 24 hours had come back positive.

Tuesday, CDPHE reported 7.06% of tests had come back positive. That was the lowest positivity rate recorded by CDPHE since the start of testing in early March.

For comparison, on April 15, more than 25% of all tests done in the previous 24 hours came back positive.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has set 10% as a benchmark for governments to hit as they seek indicators that enough testing is being performed in a particular area.