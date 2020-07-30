Larimer County, Fort Collins face lawsuit over mask mandate

The lawsuit was filed by two Republican candidates for the Colorado legislature over their mask requirements.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two Republican candidates for the Colorado legislature are suing Fort Collins, Larimer and Boulder counties and the state of Colorado over their mask requirements.

Donna Walter, a fourth-time candidate for the House District 52 seat currently held by Democrat Cathy Kipp, and Mark Milliman, a candidate for Boulder County’s House District 11, filed the lawsuit over the weekend.

They argue the government face-covering requirements violate their constitutional rights because “forcing healthy people to wear symbolic face coverings violates First Amendment protections against compelled speech that cannot be justified by any countervailing interest.”

Walter and Milliman are seeking permanent court injunctions on the mask requirements. Boulder County and the state require people 11 and older to wear a face covering in public indoor spaces and while using public transportation. The Larimer County and Fort Collins orders apply to anyone 2 and older.