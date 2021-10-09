Larimer County health officials asking community to help stop spread of COVID-19

The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment is urging the community to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the fall months approach.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Health officials in Larimer County urge residents to get vaccinated and wear their masks as the fall and winter months approach to help keep hospitalizations down.

Larimer County said 86 patients have been hospitalized since Sept. 1. Since then, 26 patients have died from the virus. The county said that majority of the people who passed away were unvaccinated.

As of Oct. 9, Larmier County ICU utilization is at 105% of the level of customary care. Forty percent of those patients are in there with COVID-19, the press release said.

Larmier County said that 10 to 14 patients have been admitted into the hospital in the last four days.

With the potential increase of COVID-19, RSV, and the flu, Larmier County is asking the community to help stop the spread by doing the following:

Get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot

Get the flu shot

Wear a mask indoor

Postpone large indoor gatherings

Stay home if you're sick

If exposed to COVID-19, wear a mask and get tested

Do not attend school or work if you've tested positive for COVID-19

Tom Gonzales, the Larimer County public health director, is pleading that the community take the plead seriously.

"We are facing the potential for hospitals to become even more overwhelmed during the fall and winter. Now is the time to get your preventative shots to help minimize the impacts of these viruses,” Gonzales said.

This is the second time this year Larimer County officials have urged the community to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Back in August, ICU beds in the main hospital were at full capacity.