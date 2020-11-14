Larimer County enacts emergency Public Health Order to avoid shift to Safer at Home Level Orange

The emergency order comes as COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the state.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — In an effort to combat the rising cases of COVID-19, the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment (LCDHE) is implementing an emergency public health order that goes into effect at 11 p.m. on Nov. 13, the department said in a news release on Friday.

The changes affect residents and businesses LCDHE said, and are listed here:

For restaurants:

Indoor dining is limited to a maximum of eight people per table. Residents are encouraged to have no more than two households per table.

Restaurants are still required to follow all other State of Colorado COVID-19 Dial Level Yellow requirements.

No food or beverage service is allowed at bars.

Customers may not stand or sit at the bar.

Tableside service is permitted.

Once restaurants and bars' capacity is met, reservations are required—no indoor waiting areas for restaurants or bars.

Restaurants and bars are now required to collect contact information for customers and provide LCDHE with that information weekly at larimer.org/health.

For sports and gyms:

Organized recreational and league sports are limited to 2 spectators per player with no more than 50% capacity, up to 50 spectators in indoor facilities and 175 in outdoor facilities.

Gyms are required to provide attendance for classes that take place in their facility. This includes any class operated with five or more people. These attendance lists must be submitted at larimer.org/health and need to be completed weekly.

"The most important thing people can do right now to help our nurses, doctors and our hospitals is to take precautions – wear masks, wash hands, watch your distance around others, and avoid large gatherings of people," says Kevin Unger, president and CEO of UCHealth Northern Colorado Region.

LCDHE said Larimer county is currently at the Safer at Home Level Yellow of the dial, and upgrading to Level Orange would trigger many new restrictions.