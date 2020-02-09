Active coronavirus outbreaks at Colorado schools, events, grocery stores and more

CDPHE releases its weekly list of outbreaks on Wednesdays. Here's the latest information about cases at Colorado schools, grocery stores, events and restaurants.

DENVER — There have been 607 COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado since the pandemic began in March, and 156 of them are still listed as active.

The outbreaks have happened everywhere from schools to restaurants to summer camps.

All but two of the state's deadly COVID-19 outbreaks among staff have been resolved. The two still listed as active are at the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley and at Steven Roberts Original Desserts in Adams County.

Nineteen nursing homes and jails where at least one resident has died continue to have active COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the data.

Notable new outbreaks from Wednesday's data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) include:

South Metro Fire Rescue Station 19, where four employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Top Golf in Thornton, where three people have tested positive for COVID-19 and another 18 had probable cases, the data says. This is in addition to the active outbreak at the Arapahoe County location, where CDPHE said three employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and another 23 have had probable cases.

The RTD East Metro Division, where six employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and another six have probable cases.

Sterling Federal Credit Union in Logan County, where 10 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the data.

For an outbreak to be resolved, CDPHE said 28 days must pass with no new illnesses. Two cases constitute an outbreak, and the numbers are cumulative, meaning if an entity has a certain number of cases, that doesn’t mean all those people were sick at once.

Keep reading for a look at active COVID-19 outbreaks by category, according to Wednesday's data from CDPHE. This information lists confirmed outbreaks as of Sept. 1.

Schools

COVID-19 outbreaks have been confirmed at five Colorado schools as of Sept. 1, according to the data from CDPHE. Those schools are:

Battle Mountain High School (Eagle County)

Two confirmed staff cases

Bear Creek Elementary School (El Paso County)

One confirmed staff case

Two confirmed student cases

Colorado College (El Paso County)

10 confirmed student cases

Four probable student cases

Colorado College switched to remote learning for at least the remainder of the first block (which ends on Sept. 16) up until likely the end of the semester. An earlier 9NEWS report said there were at least 12 positive cases of COVID-19 at the liberal arts college in Colorado Springs, including 11 students and one staff member.

El Paso County Public Health had told Colorado College to expect “rolling waves of large quarantines.”

Monument Academy (El Paso County)

One confirmed staff case

One confirmed student case

Sand Creek Elementary School (Douglas County)

Two confirmed student cases.

One confirmed staff case.

It’s worth mentioning again that the data is cumulative, beginning with when an outbreak has been reported. The number of cases doesn’t reflect the number of people currently sick.

In addition, CDPHE’s outbreak data often lags, meaning that some schools with multiple cases may not be listed in the publicly-available data.

Events

The largest COVID-19 outbreak among people who have attended a venue is at Sky Horn Ranch in Custer County, which according to CDPHE's data, has had 12 positive cases. Four staff members there have also tested positive for COVID-19.

In Denver, 11 people who attended the one-day Vision en Movimiento conference tested positive for COVID-19, and another two have probable cases, according to the data.

Five people at what was listed as a "social gathering Ouray" have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 23 and two more have probable cases, according to CDPHE.

Five people who attended the Sand and Sage Festival in Prowers County also tested positive for COVID-19, the data says.

As of this writing, no deaths have been attributed to people who have attended events listed as active outbreaks.

Four people died during a COVID-19 outbreak at a bridge tournament that occurred in March. That was resolved in April, and is the only deadly event-related outbreak in the data as of this writing.

Grocery stores

For the first time in weeks, a new grocery store has been added to the COVID-19 outbreak list. That is the Whole Foods in Tamarac, which CDPHE said has had five confirmed cases of COVID-19.

That was listed as an outbreak on Sept. 1.

There has been an outbreak at the King Soopers in Commerce City since June 1, according to the data. Since then, there have been eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27 that are listed as probable.

The store is located at 15051 E. 104th Ave.

There are no other active COVID-19 outbreaks at grocery stores. There have been a total of 17 since the pandemic began.

Restaurants

There are 14 active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado restaurants, according to CDPHE's data.

There were two new additions to this week's list: Colorado Mountain Brewery in El Paso County, where there have been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two that are listed as probable.

The other new addition was a second COVID-19 outbreak at Chick-Fil-A 01304 in Arapahoe County, where CDPHE said two employees have positive cases of COVID-19 and one has a probable case.

There have been six COVID-19 at Colorado Chick-Fil-A restaurants since the pandemic began, according to CDPHE. Only one is still listed as active.