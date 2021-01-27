Latest list of active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado big box stores, ski areas, restaurants and more

The number of new active COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado is declining.

DENVER — The number of new COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado continues to decline, along with the state's decrease in hospitalizations and positivity.

There are 958 active outbreaks in the state as of Wednesday's data release from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). That's down 982 last week and below the nearly 1,300 active outbreaks that were reported at the height of the third wave of novel coronavirus activity.

New additions to the list include multiple schools, restaurants and the University of Northern Colorado football team, where seven attendees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two cases of the novel coronavirus constitute an outbreak, and the numbers are cumulative, meaning if an entity has a certain number of cases, that doesn't mean all those people were sick at once.

For an outbreak to be resolved, CDPHE said 28 days must pass with no new illnesses.

Keep reading for a look at COVID-19 outbreaks by category.

> The interactive map below shows COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado by location.

Grocery stores

There are 31 active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado grocery stores. Another 37 are listed as resolved.

The active outbreaks have led to 453 cases among staff but zero deaths, according to CDPHE. Two employees died at a now-resolved outbreak at a Denver King Soopers last year.

No attendee cases have been tied to grocery store outbreaks.

Grocery store employees are among the essential workers slated to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in March.

See the full list of grocery store outbreaks below.

Schools

There are 85 active COVID-19 outbreaks associated with K-12 schools in Colorado, with 200 cases among staff and 608 among students, according to CDPHE.

No deaths have been associated with these outbreaks.

Teachers are also slated to receive the COVID-19 when essential workers begin receiving their shots in March.

See the full list of K-12 school-related outbreaks below.

Outdoor recreation

There are 13 active COVID-19 outbreaks associated with outdoor recreation in Colorado, including among employees at multiple ski resorts.

No attendee cases or deaths have been linked to these outbreaks.

See the full list of outdoor recreation outbreaks below.

Restaurants

There are 35 active COVID-19 outbreaks tied to restaurants in Colorado, according to CDPHE's data.

These outbreaks have led to 316 cases among employees and one among attendees. There are no deaths associated with the restaurant outbreaks.

A total of 171 of the restaurant cases are tied to the In-N-Out locations in Colorado Springs and Aurora. These are the largest restaurant-related outbreaks in Colorado.

See the full list of restaurant COVID-19 outbreaks below.

Retailers

There are 1,053 employee cases of COVID-19 tied to active outbreaks at 73 retailers in Colorado. One employee at a Walmart in El Paso County has died of the virus, according to CDPHE.

These outbreaks have occurred everywhere from Home Depot to Target to Costco, according to the data.

No attendee cases have been linked to these outbreaks.

See the full list below.

Healthcare

There are active COVID-19 outbreaks at 330 healthcare facilities and nursing homes across Colorado, according to CDPHE data.

These outbreaks have resulted in 9,739 cases among residents and staff as well as 604 deaths. Frontline healthcare workers were the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and a federal effort is underway to vaccinate residents and staff at nursing homes across Colorado.

See the full list of healthcare-related outbreaks below.

Jails and prisons

These settings have accounted for some of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado.

According to CDPHE's data, there are 30 active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado jails and prisons.

These have resulted in 12,134 cases among inmates and staff along with 29 deaths.