GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — In a letter from the Texas Attorney General's Office released Thursday by Gunnison County, it appears all may be well between the two entities.

>VIDEO: Gunnison County and Texas AG in legal battle over stay-at-home order

The letter, penned by Brian Hacker, special counsel to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, acknowledges a response from the Gunnison County deputy county attorney to a previous letter from the Texas office and the changes that Gunnison County has made since the letter was received.

On April 9, Hacker sent a letter on behalf of Paxton to Health and Human Services Director Joni Reynolds calling a ban on nonresident homeowners "unconstitutional," saying it unlawfully discriminates against them.

“To unlawfully prevent Texans from inhabiting or enjoying property that they own, regardless of its location within the U.S., is a blatant violation of our Constitution,” Paxton wrote.

>Continue reading this story at the Gunnison Country Times.

RELATED: Gunnison County fires back at Texas Attorney General

RELATED: Texas Attorney General sends warning to Gunnison County

RELATED: Colorado coronavirus latest, April 17: 100 ventilators delivered to Colorado

RELATED: COVID-19 has unseen impacts on mental health, expert says

RELATED: Possible movement in standoff over more funding for small businesses

RELATED: 'We are doing everything we can': Lack of widespread testing will affect how fast Colorado reopens

RELATED: COVID-19 is costing CDOT millions of dollars; Here's what that means for road projects

RELATED: 49 airports in Colorado to split nearly $367 million in relief funds

RELATED: Conservation center studies impact on environment by COVID-19

RELATED: Some Colorado counties track COVID-19 recoveries, while state doesn’t

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus