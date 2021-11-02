'Life is back to normal': Colorado man living in China says 56 days in strict quarantine was worth it

Alexi Grojean has been in China for almost two years. He said life now is not much different than it was when he first moved from Colorado

YINCHUAN, Ningxia — Life in Yinchuan, China is nothing like life in Denver, Colorado.

“Going into a restaurant … it’s at full capacity,” Colorado native Alexi Grojean told 9NEWS. “No masks, bars are at full capacity. Life is back to normal.”

Grojean has been in China for almost two years. He said life now is not much different than it was when he first moved from Colorado to teach English to Chinese students.

“If you had shown me teaching four days ago and me teaching two years ago, I wouldn’t have really known a difference,” Grojean said. “Maybe I would have commented on a couple more kids wearing masks, but yeah that’s it.”

He shared videos with 9NEWS of concerts outside of shopping centers and impromptu dancing in streets, school kids lined up without social distancing for field trips and other kids packed into an inside playground at a local mall.

“Really the only thing that never went away was wearing masks on public transportation,” Grojean said. “So, busses, subways, things like that you had to have a mask.”

Life is seemingly normal, but it took a lot for Yinchuan to get here.

China put strict lockdown measures in place at the beginning of the pandemic, which included checkpoints, mandatory contact tracing, and extreme local travel restrictions.

“We weren’t allowed to leave our apartment complex more than two or three times a week, and that was only to go to the grocery store,” Grojean said. “The grocery stores were the only things that were open. The Chinese equivalent of Amazon wasn’t even running. We were just on solid lockdown and that’s what it took.”

Grojean said he was in isolation for 56 days. He gave advice for how to stay sane to 9NEWS viewers just beginning to quarantine in March of 2020.

As hard as that time was, Grojean said it was worth it.