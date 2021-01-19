COVID-19 victims honored with Denver City and County Building lighting

Denver's City and County Building will be lit Tuesday as part of the "National Memorial to Lives Lost to COVID-19."

DENVER — A ceremony will be held in Denver on Tuesday to remember and honor the lives lost to COVID-19.

The ceremony, which will feature a lighting of the Denver City and County Building, will be held virtually on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

The building will be lit in amber lights and ringing bells, according to the event's organizers, the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC). Organizers ask everyone who has lost someone to COVID-19 to light a candle at 3:30 p.m. when the lights are illuminated.

The Denver ceremony is part of the "National Memorial to Lives Lost to COVID-19" that will be held at 5:30 p.m. ET in cities across the U.S.

A ceremony in Washington, D.C. will feature a lighting of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the illumination of buildings and ringing of church bells in a national moment of unity and remembrance.

“The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris represents the beginning of a new national journey," said PIC Communications Director Pili Tobar. "However, in the midst of a pandemic – when so many Americans are grieving the loss of family, friends, and neighbors – it is important that we honor those who have died, reflect on what has been one of the more challenging periods in this nation’s history, and renew our commitment to coming together to unite our country, end the pandemic and rebuild our nation."

“The reason I chose this event is my family lost a nephew and an aunt to COVID-19," said PIC member Pat Duncan. "Our family was devastated."

According to the latest data from the Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), 4,502 people in Colorado have died due to COVID-19, as of Sunday, Jan. 18. CDPHE said there have been 376,171 cumulative cases in Colorado.

Additionally, 278,686 people have been immunized with one dose of the vaccine as of Jan. 18, and 49,744 have been immunized with two doses. Both vaccines currently authorized are about 95% effective and require two doses to achieve immunization.

