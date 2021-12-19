COVID-19 cases cause cancellation of "Lion King" performance

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts said people involved in the show tested positive before Sunday night's show.

DENVER — Sunday evening's performance of "The Lion King" at the Buell Theatre has been canceled after people involved in the production tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA), negative testing allowed Sunday's matinee performance of the show to go forward.

But DCPA said breakthrough cases were later detected within the company, forcing the cancellation of the evening performance.

"Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, musicians and crew are our top priority, the performance today, Sunday, December 19 at 6:30 p.m. is cancelled," the release said. "We apologize for the disappointment this cancellation causes ticket holders, but we hope that audiences will agree that safety must be at the forefront of our return to live theater."

It's not clear whether future performances will also be canceled.

