List of COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado schools, child care centers, restaurants and more

The latest coronavirus outbreaks as of Dec. 2 at Colorado schools, restaurants and more.

DENVER — An additional 139 active COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) since last week, with new cases reported everywhere from grocery stores to restaurants to child care centers.

There are now 1,262 active outbreaks of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in Colorado. A total of 1,048 cases are listed as resolved, according to Wednesday’s data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity and cases have surged in Colorado in recent weeks, prompting new restrictions in many counties -- including the closure of indoor dining at restaurants.

Two cases of the novel coronavirus constitute an outbreak, and the numbers are cumulative, meaning if an entity has a certain number of cases, that doesn't mean all those people were sick at once.

For an outbreak to be resolved, CDPHE said 28 days must pass with no new illnesses.

Keep reading for a look at COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado by category.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Check out the map below to look at outbreaks by location.

Restaurants

There are 88 active outbreaks in bars and restaurants in Colorado.

MolsonCoors Golden Brewery has 15 staff cases and Bubba's 33 in El Paso County has 20 staff cases, according to CDPHE.

See the full list below:

Child care centers

There are 74 child care centers with active outbreaks including one facility, Acacia Learning Center in Denver, that has one staff death along with six staff cases and 11 cases among attendees.

Children's Haven in Denver has 18 staff cases and six attendee cases, CDPHE data shows.

See the full list below.

Schools

There are 243 active outbreaks in schools. That includes school administration and colleges.

Of those cases, more than 200 are in K-12 schools, according to CDPHE data.

The University of Colorado Boulder has had an active outbreak since late September, CDPHE data shows. In that outbreaks, 2073 attendee cases have been reported along with 98 staff cases.

Colorado State University has had an active outbreak since early October with 1,299 attendee cases.

See the full list below.

Corrections facilities

CDPHE data shows 49 outbreaks in corrections facilities across the state.

The Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) on Tuesday said four inmates had died in the last week bringing total inmate deaths from COVID-19 to 11.

Several facilities are seeing large numbers of COVID-19 cases:

Sterling Correctional Facility: 1,021 resident cases; 118 staff cases

Fremont Correctional Facility: 738 resident cases; 74 staff cases

El Paso County Criminal Justice Center: 1010 resident cases; 106 staff cases