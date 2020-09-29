Centennial's Lollipop Park permanently closes

Lollipop Park will auction its rides and decorations in October.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Lollipop Park Children’s Amusement Park has permanently closed in Centennial.

Located inside Family Sports Center, the family entertainment venue will hold an on-site auction on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m., according to a statement on Lollipop Park's website.

"Unfortunately, Americans continue to avoid volume-based entertainment venues, and ultimately parents of small children are nervous about coming back inside buildings to have fun or celebrate birthdays with large crowds," said the park on its website. "Lollipop Park has a very small footprint, and as such cannot social distance, let alone operate with 25%, or 50% capacity so unfortunately, 'indoor' Lollipop Park is now permanently closed."

Lollipop Park added it is "definitely going to build 'outdoor' Lollipop Park Children’s Amusement Park soon."

"We were already under contract to build our new 'outdoor' Lollipop Park in Parker, Colorado last March with the grand opening on Memorial Day 2021, but the State of Colorado mandated that amusement parks remain closed indefinitely, so our plans were temporarily interrupted," said a statement on the park's website.

"Many thanks to everyone who has patronized us for the last 38 incredible years with Physical Whimsical, Funtastic Nathan’s, Funtastic Fun and Lollipop Park brands! The best is yet to come!"

Lollipop Park said its auction on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. will include "all rides, giant decorations everything goes!"

According to the park's website, Lollipop Park hosted over 3,000 birthdays each year at its indoor facility at 6901 S. Peoria St. in Centennial.