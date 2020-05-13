Lutheran Care Center in Brush says PPE redirected by FEMA

The facility has had 26 residents with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests and five residents with probable COVID-19. Twelve residents have died from the disease.

BRUSH, Colo — Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush says an order for personal protective equipment (PPE) was redirected by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

CEO Shelly Griffith said the facility received an email last month stating a $750 order of disinfectant wipes was redirected by FEMA and they have yet to receive any of the other items in the order.

>> The video above is about the number of COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado nursing homes.

Griffith said the order totaled $15,000 and included 2,000 gowns and 500 face masks – though it's unclear if those items were redirected as well.

"We are actively working with Senator (Cory) Gardner’s office to determine if FEMA was the entity that actually redirected this shipment," Griffith said.