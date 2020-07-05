Mandatory digital contact tracing idea by Aspen councilman raises civil liberties questions

ASPEN, Colo. — Aspen City Councilman Skippy Mesirow’s suggestion of mandatory contact tracing via a mobile phone app in which people are required to log their health, and if they are determined to have COVID-19 be forced to isolate, has raised eyebrows with some of his colleagues.
> VIDEO: The basics of contact tracing and why it's so important to slow the coronavirus.
In an email exchange with other council members last month, Mesirow floated the idea and referenced South Korea’s digital contact tracing where if people do not participate they are fined.
The goal is to identify people with symptoms, get them the health care services they need and isolate them to stop the spread COVID-19.
“Hello all. I do not believe we should be waiting for the state to make decisions,” Mesirow wrote in an April 17 email to his fellow council members, referencing an online article forwarded to him from Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman. “Some form of comprehensive/mandatory contact tracing is the only proven way to begin to return to normal life and economy without starting back at square one with the virus. An app that is tied to the state of emergency and gets deleted when that disappears is the best option to preserve individual liberties.”
RELATED: 'We are doing everything we can': Lack of widespread testing will affect how fast Colorado reopens
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus