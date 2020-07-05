Mandatory digital contact tracing idea by Aspen councilman raises civil liberties questions

Inspired by South Korea's contact tracing methods, Aspen councilman has other council members raising eyebrows.

ASPEN, Colo. — Aspen City Councilman Skippy Mesirow’s suggestion of mandatory contact tracing via a mobile phone app in which people are required to log their health, and if they are determined to have COVID-19 be forced to isolate, has raised eyebrows with some of his colleagues.

In an email exchange with other council members last month, Mesirow floated the idea and referenced South Korea’s digital contact tracing where if people do not participate they are fined.

The goal is to identify people with symptoms, get them the health care services they need and isolate them to stop the spread COVID-19.