Erie adopts Boulder County's mask mandate

Erie straddles the line between Boulder and Weld counties. As of Saturday, Boulder County's indoor mask mandate covers the entire town.

ERIE, Colo. — All businesses in the town of Erie must now abide by an indoor mask mandate initially implemented by Boulder County.

Effective Saturday, the town of Erie announced the Boulder County indoor mask mandate would cover the entire town.

Erie straddles a county line. Businesses east of County Road fall in Weld County and businesses to the west of the road fall in Boulder County.

In a statement to 9NEWS, town spokesperson Gabi Rae said this was not the first time the town did this.

"We previously saw confusion and issues across town when regulations would change by literally just crossing the street," Rae said.

When 9NEWS asked how the town planned to regulate this order, they did not respond.

Fox Dog Coffee in downtown Erie is one of the businesses that had to change its mask policy on Saturday.

"I had a lot of questions today of people just like, 'Okay, why is the mandate here? If that's Boulder County, like, aren't we in Weld?' And you're like 'Yes, but Erie usually follows Boulder County,'" barista Audrey Benson said.

"I think so far I’ve seen more masked people than unmasked people and haven’t really had any issues so far," Benson said.

Across town on the Boulder side, Our Pet Spot has seen no change. Alycia Abraham opened her pet store just five months ago, and said masks have always had to be part of the business model.

"I haven't had anybody complain about having to have one on," Abraham said. "I would say maybe one out of 10 customers come in without one. We're just going to go with the flow. We'll keep it clean and hope that everybody stays healthy."