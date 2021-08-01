Polis extends Colorado mask mandate another 30 days

The executive order first went into effect in July.

COLORADO, USA — Lost in the midst of Wednesday's chaos, both at the state Capitol in Denver and in Washington, D.C.: an extension of Colorado's requirement for wearing face coverings.

>> Video above: DU scientists develop breakthrough COVID-19 antibody test

Gov. Jared Polis extended, for a ninth time, an executive order mandating Coloradans wear masks in public places.

The original order was issued April 17, 2020, and directed essential workers and those in government functions to wear masks. The mandate became statewide to all Coloradans over the age of 10 and for all indoor, public places on July 16, 2020.

As of Jan. 7, 38 states plus Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. have mask mandates. The dozen that do not mandate masks statewide either strongly recommend it or have partial mandates in place. In those states, many local governments do have those requirements for their residents.

There are 857 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado as of Jan. 7, and the seven-day, moving average positivity rate decreased to 8.01%, according to the latest data from the Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Additionally, 138,607 people have been immunized with one dose of the vaccine as of Jan. 7, and 5,527 have been immunized with two doses. Both vaccines currently authorized are about 95% effective and require two doses to achieve immunization.