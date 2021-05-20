Mask-free grocery shopping begins at Village Market in Edwards, Walmart in Avon

City Market, Safeway, Walgreens still requiring masks

AVON, Colo. — Vail grocery shoppers are still being asked to wear masks at Safeway and City Market, but Eagle County is now a jurisdiction that does not have a mask mandate.

At nearby Walmart in Avon, along with Village Market in Edwards, a mask-free grocery shopping experience greeted guests on Wednesday.

At Walgreens in Avon, one worker on Tuesday said although employees will still be wearing masks and will have signs up asking to customers to wear masks, as well, he expects the mask policy will be difficult to enforce.

A paradox greets Starbucks, which isn’t requiring masks as a chain, but since some of those Starbucks are inside Vail grocery stores where masks are still required, a mask is required in getting to those mask-free Starbucks shops.

An employee at Starbucks in Edwards on Tuesday said guests are welcome to walk in mask free starting Wednesday.

