Masks will be required at Colorado Springs Airport

Beginning on July 6, the Colorado Springs Airport will require masks or facial coverings.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) will require all passengers, visitors, tenants, contractors and employees to wear a mask or facial covering while at the airport.

The requirement will be in place for all public and concourse areas of the terminal beginning Monday, July 6, according to COS.

Masks will be available at no cost and can be picked up at designated locations throughout the airport.

“The health and safety of our passengers and employees is our number one priority and along with the airlines and concessionaires, we believe face coverings will help protect the traveling public, as well as the employees at the Colorado Springs Airport,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for the Colorado Springs Airport.

In addition to asking everyone working, visiting or traveling through the airport to wear a mask or face covering, COS has a few recommendations on making travel easier and safer for travelers:

Practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet between you and other people.

Limit touch points by using a mobile boarding pass and carry on your luggage.

If you’re sick, stay home. Do not enter the airport if you are sick or have a cough.

Arrive early to avoid line congestion.

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if you’re unable to wash your hands.

