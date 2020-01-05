May 5 will be 'global day of generosity' in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

In response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19, #GivingTuesdayNow is a proposed day of charitable giving across the world.

COLORADO, USA — #GivingTuesdayNow will happen May 5 in response to COVID-19 related disruptions that have caused an unprecedented need for community support through donations, volunteering, and kindness.

Organized by GivingTuesday "along with partners, communities and generous individuals, this event is set to spark an increase in grassroots generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world," according to the #GivingTuesdayNow website.

In addition to the regularly scheduled GivingTuesday and Colorado Gives Day, dedicated to charitable giving at the start of the holiday season, GivingTuesday Now is asking for communities to unite. Suggested ideas to participate:

Support healthcare workers by donating supplies, advocating for them, and staying home.

Give to the organizations that you love most – no amount is too little and nonprofits need our support.

Help out small businesses by buying gift cards or writing an online review.

Combat loneliness by reaching out to a neighbor, relative, seniors or veterans.

Use #GivingTuesdayNow

You can see what others have done and pin your story of giving on a global map on the #GivingTuesdayNow website.