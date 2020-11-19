State Rep. Meg Froelich tests positive for COVID-19

The state representative said she would quarantine for at least 10 days.

COLORADO, USA — In a tweet Wednesday night, Colorado State Rep. Meg Froelich said she tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes after Gov. Jared Polis announced plans to call the Colorado General Assembly back for a special session in order to discuss a COVID-19 relief package.

Froelich said she is experiencing symptoms and has not been in the Capitol recently.

The representative is quarantining for at least 10 days and said she will continue working remotely. She represents Colorado State House District 3.

“Please wear a mask, practice social distancing, and take this virus seriously,” Froelich said in the tweet.

Froelich outlines on her website a COVID-19 relief package with all the initiatives she supports. It includes programs and assistance related to small businesses, housing, utilities, mental health, sick leave and more.

Today I learned I tested positive for COVID. I am experiencing symptoms. I haven’t been in the Capitol recently, and I’ll be quarantining for at least 10 days. Please wear a mask, practice social distancing, and take this virus seriously. I’ll continue to work remotely. — RepMegFroe (@RepMegFroe) November 19, 2020

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is hosting 50 free community testing sites across the state, adding on to the dozens of private providers offering testing.

Find out where to get tested by accessing their full website here.

People who are experiencing any of the symptoms below should always get tested immediately:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If someone is tested because of known symptoms or possible exposure, they should stay in isolation or quarantine while waiting for results. CDPHE also said all individuals who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should quarantine for a full 14 days, even if they have testing done and that testing is negative.

Colorado requires masks in public for those over 11 years old, a social distancing of at least 6 feet and urges frequent handwashing.