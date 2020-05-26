Memorial Day weekend visitors not deterred by pandemic

Grand County trailheads and retailers saw impressive Memorial Day weekend crowds.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — With cars lined up at trailheads and some retailers seeing more customers than in past years, Grand County’s Memorial Day weekend crowds didn’t seem too dampened by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic or the county’s safer at home orders.

>Video: Money may be too tight to fix trail damage after the pandemic rush

Currently, Grand County businesses are only open on a limited basis, allowing in-person shopping with restrictions, personal services and takeout and delivery dining options. Short-term lodging is still prohibited, campgrounds remain closed and gatherings aren’t supposed to include over 10 people.

The semi-open nature of the county has led to increased visitor traffic this holiday weekend, Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said.