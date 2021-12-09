Memorial service planned for Elbert County deputy

Deputy Clay Livingston died of COVID-19 on Friday.

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — A memorial service has been planned for an Elbert County sheriff's deputy who died in the line of duty.

Deputy Clay Livingston died on Friday, his 30th birthday, after a short illness, according to a release. It was later confirmed he died of COVID-19.

Livingston joined the Elbert County Sheriff's Office in 2019 and was a patrol officer on the night shift, the release said. He previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He leaves behind a wife and two young children, the release said.

“Clay will be greatly missed by all who knew him,” Sheriff Tim Norton said in a statement the day Livingston passed away. “He was a dedicated public servant and worked honorably to help make Elbert County a safer community. He was a valuable member of our Sheriff’s Office family and we are heartbroken by his loss.”

The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at New Life Church at 11025 Voyager Parkway in Colorado Springs. It will be open to the public.

There will also be a procession in Livingston's honor. It is estimated to begin at 1:10 p.m. Law enforcement and other public safety agencies are invited to participate. Here is the route:

East on New Life Drive to Interquest Parkway (Highway 83)

North on Interquest Parkway to Powers Boulevard (Highway 21)

South on Powers Boulevard to Carefree Circle North

East on Carefree Circle North to Marksheffel Boulevard

South on Marksheffel Boulevard to Drennan Road

The procession will disperse at Drennan Road to allow the family a private graveside ceremony.

Donations for Livingston's family can be made to the Elbert County Sheriff's Office Foundation.