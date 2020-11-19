Mesa County Public Health says no ICU beds available

Health officials in the western Colorado county said all area hospitals will begin operating at "surge capacity."

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — There are currently no ICU beds available in Mesa County and area hospitals are reaching "critical thresholds for capacity and staffing" due to COVID-19, Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) said Thursday.

MCPH monitors hospital capacity and bed use and said as of Wednesday, Nov. 18, there were no ICU beds available.

All area hospitals will begin activating surge capacity to ensure additional rooms and beds are ready to use, the agency said. Officials said they're able to move to this new level of care due to "a robust collaborative planning process" that has been in place since the start of the pandemic.

“St. Mary’s, like other healthcare facilities across the nation, has been and continues to be impacted by COVID-19 as cases continue to rise in Mesa County,” said Bryan Johnson, president of St. Mary’s Medical Center. “We have hospital beds available, and we have surge plans in place that will allow us to grow capacity and ensure safe, quality care to as many patients as need us.

"We all have a role to play in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Please be proactive and do your part to take the necessary precautions. Wash your hands, wear a mask and continue to practice social distancing.”

More than 2,000 cases have been reported among Mesa County residents during the past two weeks, according to MCPH. Approximately one in 130 people in Mesa County has COVID-19, based on current testing data, health officials said.

That means in a week, if you encounter 20 people a day outside of your household, you are likely to be in contact with someone who has COVID-19.

“Widespread community transmission has had an impact on long-term care facilities, the jail and our homeless population, often through staff who pick the virus up in the community. Hospital employees are being impacted too and if hospital staff are isolated due to illness, they’re not able to care for patients,” said Jeff Kuhr, executive director of Mesa County Public Health.

There is an urgent need for staffing in local hospitals, according to Kuhr.