Mobile COVID-19 testing coming to Colorado communities

The new approach to testing is meant to encourage Coloradans to get tested by increasing accessibility.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is working with several different counties to bring mobile COVID-19 testing to a number of communities around the state.

According to a release from the Colorado State Joint Information Center, the new approach to testing is meant to encourage Coloradans to get tested by increasing accessibility, whether or not they're showing symptoms.

The release said people with symptoms should always get tested immediately. Those symptoms include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

The testing vans will have two routes:.

Northeast Colorado Health Department route (begins Nov. 22):

Monday

Logan County Fairgrounds

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

1120 Pawnee Ave. Sterling CO 80751

Tuesday

Washington County Fairgrounds

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

511 West 2nd Ave. Akron, CO 80720

Wednesday

Sedgwick County Fairgrounds

11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

County Road 34.5 Julesburg, CO 80737

Thursday

Logan County Fairgrounds

7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

1120 Pawnee Ave. Sterling, CO 80751

Northeast Colorado Health Department

1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

228 West Railroad Ave. Fort Morgan, CO 80701

Friday

To be determined

Saturday

To be determined

Sunday

Northeastern Colorado Health Department

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

228 West Railroad Ave Fort Morgan, CO 80701

Jefferson, Douglas, Clear Creek and Park counties route (begins Nov. 23):

Monday

Bailey Public Library

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

350 Bulldogger Rd., Bailey, CO 80421

Tuesday

Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church, Conifer

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

9444 Eagle Cliff Rd., Conifer, CO 80433

Wednesday

Clear Creek County EMS

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

(Starting on December 2)

411 CO-103, Idaho Springs, CO 80452

Thursday

Sterling Center

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

8155 Piney River Ave., Littleton CO 80125

Larkspur Town Hall

2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

8720 Spruce Mountain Rd, Larkspur, CO 80118

Friday

Deckers Community Center

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

8570 Hwy 67, Sedalia, CO 80135

Saturday

Ponderosa Retreat and Conference Center

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

15235 S Furrow Rd., Larkspur, CO 80118

Sunday

Buchanan Recreation Center

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen, CO 80439