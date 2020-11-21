Mobile COVID-19 testing coming to Colorado communities

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is working with several different counties to bring mobile COVID-19 testing to a number of communities around the state.
According to a release from the Colorado State Joint Information Center, the new approach to testing is meant to encourage Coloradans to get tested by increasing accessibility, whether or not they're showing symptoms.
The release said people with symptoms should always get tested immediately. Those symptoms include:
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea
The testing vans will have two routes:.
Northeast Colorado Health Department route (begins Nov. 22):
Monday
Logan County Fairgrounds
7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
1120 Pawnee Ave. Sterling CO 80751
Tuesday
Washington County Fairgrounds
7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
511 West 2nd Ave. Akron, CO 80720
Wednesday
Sedgwick County Fairgrounds
11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
County Road 34.5 Julesburg, CO 80737
Thursday
Logan County Fairgrounds
7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
1120 Pawnee Ave. Sterling, CO 80751
Northeast Colorado Health Department
1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.
228 West Railroad Ave. Fort Morgan, CO 80701
Friday
To be determined
Saturday
To be determined
Sunday
Northeastern Colorado Health Department
7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
228 West Railroad Ave Fort Morgan, CO 80701
Jefferson, Douglas, Clear Creek and Park counties route (begins Nov. 23):
Monday
Bailey Public Library
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
350 Bulldogger Rd., Bailey, CO 80421
Tuesday
Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church, Conifer
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
9444 Eagle Cliff Rd., Conifer, CO 80433
Wednesday
Clear Creek County EMS
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
(Starting on December 2)
411 CO-103, Idaho Springs, CO 80452
Thursday
Sterling Center
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
8155 Piney River Ave., Littleton CO 80125
Larkspur Town Hall
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
8720 Spruce Mountain Rd, Larkspur, CO 80118
Friday
Deckers Community Center
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
8570 Hwy 67, Sedalia, CO 80135
Saturday
Ponderosa Retreat and Conference Center
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
15235 S Furrow Rd., Larkspur, CO 80118
Sunday
Buchanan Recreation Center
9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen, CO 80439
You can go to curativetest.com/search to pre-register.
