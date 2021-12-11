Denver hosting monoclonal antibody treatment clinic Friday, Saturday

The treatment is for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are at high risk of developing severe symptoms.

DENVER — A monoclonal antibody treatment clinic will be available in Denver on Friday and Saturday for those who are eligible and are referred by a medical professional.

The antibodies work by blocking the virus that causes COVID-19 from attaching to human cells, making it more difficult for the virus to reproduce and cause harm, according to UCHealth.

Those who test positive for the disease caused by COVID-19, have mild or moderate symptoms so far, but are at high risk or developing severe illness qualify for the treatment that is meant to help keep people out of hospitals.

People who are 65 years old or older.

People who are obese or overweight. This includes adults with a BMI of 25 or more. It also includes children age 12 to 17 who have a BMI in the 85th percentile or higher for their age and gender based on CDC growth charts.

Pregnant people.

People with certain underlying medical conditions.

Anyone who meets that criteria can reach out to their doctors or another health care provider to get a referral.

This weekend's clinic will be held at the Tepeyac Community Health Center at 5075 Lincoln St. from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.