State launching mobile vaccine sites, host events coinciding with the first week of Hispanic Heritage Month

COLORADO, USA — In an effort to provide more opportunities to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the State of Colorado will continue its statewide vaccination campaign starting this weekend with mobile and pop-up clinics, including hosting multiple events in communities to coincide with the first week of Hispanic Heritage Month.
According to a press release, all clinics can accommodate those seeking a first or second vaccine dose as well as moderately and severely immunocompromised people who are recommended to receive an additional vaccine dose.
Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The month highlights the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.
“Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate our community’s contributions in culture and history and to reaffirm our shared commitment to one other,” said Vanessa Bernal, the Spanish language spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “Getting vaccinated is the best thing we can do to help protect ourselves, our families, and our communities so we can safely return to the lives we love.”
The list below includes the dates, times and addresses of the vaccine clinics from Sept. 19 and a link with details for the events taking place Sept. 20-24.
Adams County
Save A Lot parking lot
7290 Monaco St., Commerce City, CO 80022
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Scheduling link: https://commercecity-919-cdphe-mvu6.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)
Adelante Community Development - Flea Market
7007 E. 88th Ave., Henderson, CO 80640
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Scheduling link: N/A
Arapahoe County
La Plaza parking lot
15200 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011
1-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Scheduling link: https://aurora-919-cdphe-mvu9.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)
El Mariachi Loco @ Mi pueblo
11101 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80010
Noon - 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Scheduling link: N/A
Boulder County
Boulder Library
1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, CO 80302
Noon - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Scheduling link: N/A
El Paso County
Pike's Peak YMCA
2190 Jet Wing Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80916
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Schedule Link: https://coloradosprings-919-cdphe-mvu7.youcanbook.me ( Walk-ups also accepted)
Wana @ TGS Grape
4400 Grape St., Denver, CO 80216
4-6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Scheduling link: N/A
Jefferson County
Panaderia Rodriguez parking lot
6201 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood, CO 80226
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Scheduling link: https://lakewood-919-cdphe-mvu2.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)
Larimer County
Sav-O-Lot parking lot
1750 N. Main St., Longmont, CO 80501
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Scheduling link: https://longmont-919-cdphe-mvu1.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)
Mesa County
Colorado AFL-CIO and the Western Colorado Trades and Labor Assembly, CEA, Colorado WINS, IBEW Local 111
2405 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, CO 81505
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Scheduling link: https://gj-919-mvu8.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)
Morgan County
NCHD Building parking lot
228 W. Railroad Ave., Fort Morgan, CO 80701
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Scheduling link: https://fortmorgan-919-cdphe-mvu5.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)
Saguache County
Casa Blanca Park parking lot
Casa Blanca Park, Center, CO
9 a.m. - Noon
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Scheduling link: https://center-919-cdphe-mvu4.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)
Otto Mears Park parking lot
702 Pitkin Ave., Saguache, CO 81149
1:30-5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Scheduling link: https://saguache-8919-cdphe-mvu4.youcanbook.me (Walk ups also accepted)
Click here to see the details for the week of Sept. 20 through Sept. 24.
Anyone who has questions can call the vaccine hotline at 1-877-268-2926. The hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
