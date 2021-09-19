State launching mobile vaccine sites, host events coinciding with the first week of Hispanic Heritage Month

Colorado continues its statewide vaccination campaign with mobile and pop-up clinics throughout the state starting this weekend through Sept. 24.

In an effort to provide more opportunities to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the State of Colorado will continue its statewide vaccination campaign starting this weekend with mobile and pop-up clinics, including hosting multiple events in communities to coincide with the first week of Hispanic Heritage Month.

According to a press release, all clinics can accommodate those seeking a first or second vaccine dose as well as moderately and severely immunocompromised people who are recommended to receive an additional vaccine dose.

Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The month highlights the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate our community’s contributions in culture and history and to reaffirm our shared commitment to one other,” said Vanessa Bernal, the Spanish language spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “Getting vaccinated is the best thing we can do to help protect ourselves, our families, and our communities so we can safely return to the lives we love.”

The list below includes the dates, times and addresses of the vaccine clinics from Sept. 19 and a link with details for the events taking place Sept. 20-24.

Adams County

Save A Lot parking lot

7290 Monaco St., Commerce City, CO 80022

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Scheduling link: https://commercecity-919-cdphe-mvu6.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)

Adelante Community Development - Flea Market

7007 E. 88th Ave., Henderson, CO 80640

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Scheduling link: N/A



Arapahoe County

La Plaza parking lot

15200 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011

1-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Scheduling link: https://aurora-919-cdphe-mvu9.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)



El Mariachi Loco @ Mi pueblo

11101 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80010

Noon - 8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Scheduling link: N/A



Boulder County

Boulder Library

1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, CO 80302

Noon - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Scheduling link: N/A



El Paso County

Pike's Peak YMCA

2190 Jet Wing Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80916

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Schedule Link: https://coloradosprings-919-cdphe-mvu7.youcanbook.me ( Walk-ups also accepted)



Wana @ TGS Grape

4400 Grape St., Denver, CO 80216

4-6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Scheduling link: N/A



Jefferson County

Panaderia Rodriguez parking lot

6201 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood, CO 80226

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Scheduling link: https://lakewood-919-cdphe-mvu2.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)



Larimer County

Sav-O-Lot parking lot

1750 N. Main St., Longmont, CO 80501

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Scheduling link: https://longmont-919-cdphe-mvu1.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)



Mesa County

Colorado AFL-CIO and the Western Colorado Trades and Labor Assembly, CEA, Colorado WINS, IBEW Local 111

2405 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, CO 81505

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Scheduling link: https://gj-919-mvu8.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)



Morgan County

NCHD Building parking lot

228 W. Railroad Ave., Fort Morgan, CO 80701

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Scheduling link: https://fortmorgan-919-cdphe-mvu5.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)



Saguache County

Casa Blanca Park parking lot

Casa Blanca Park, Center, CO

9 a.m. - Noon

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Scheduling link: https://center-919-cdphe-mvu4.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)



Otto Mears Park parking lot

702 Pitkin Ave., Saguache, CO 81149

1:30-5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Scheduling link: https://saguache-8919-cdphe-mvu4.youcanbook.me (Walk ups also accepted)

Click here to see the details for the week of Sept. 20 through Sept. 24.